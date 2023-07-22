Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that batteries accounted for 4 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $16m. The $14.9m minority acquisition of XtraLit by GN One Energy was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Batteries – Thematic Research report provides an overview of the batteries market in terms of market size and expected growth up to 2030, its potential impact on different sectors, key alternative batteries and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

In value terms, batteries-related deal activity increased by 596% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $2.3m. Related deal volume remained flat in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter.

