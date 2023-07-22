Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that edtech accounted for 16 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $28.9m. The $24.2m acquisition of Essential Assessment by Education Perfect was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Education Technology (EdTech) Market report offers and in-depth analysis of the global EdTech market, its segmentation and forecast by end user and region, competitive landscape and key opportunities. Buy the report here.

In value terms, edtech-related deal activity decreased by 76% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $118.1m and fell by 70% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 33% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 36% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Goodmans; Jones Day; Kirkland & Ellis with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.