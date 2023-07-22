Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that edtech accounted for 16 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $28.9m. The $24.2m acquisition of Essential Assessment by Education Perfect was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Education Technology (EdTech) Market report offers and in-depth analysis of the global EdTech market, its segmentation and forecast by end user and region, competitive landscape and key opportunities. Buy the report here.

In value terms, edtech-related deal activity decreased by 76% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $118.1m and fell by 70% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 33% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 36% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Goodmans; Jones Day; Kirkland & Ellis with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

