Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that future of work accounted for 96 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $566.5m. The $228.5m majority acquisition of SignUp Software by SUS Intermediate Co was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, future of work-related deal activity decreased by 29% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $794.3m and fell by 94% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume increased by 2% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 41% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Piper Sandler Companies; Lazard; Cohen with 3, 2, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Jones Day; Kirkland & Ellis; Goodwin Procter with 4, 4, 3 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Future of Work - Thematic Research