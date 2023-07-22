Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that future of work accounted for 96 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $566.5m. The $228.5m majority acquisition of SignUp Software by SUS Intermediate Co was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Future of Work – Thematic Research report explains how the theme future of work is impacting the workforce across different sectors, it presents key technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends, market size and growth forecasts for technologies that will play a key role in the theme. Buy the report here.

In value terms, future of work-related deal activity decreased by 29% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $794.3m and fell by 94% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume increased by 2% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 41% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Piper Sandler Companies; Lazard; Cohen with 3, 2, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Jones Day; Kirkland & Ellis; Goodwin Procter with 4, 4, 3 deals respectively.

