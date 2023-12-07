McDonald’s and Google have announced a multi-year partnership to place Google Cloud technology and generative AI (GenAI) into the fast food giant’s restaurants around the world.
The fast food giant said it aims to leverage a wide range of Google Cloud’s hardware, data and AI technologies to boost innovation faster and create better customer and staff experiences.
“We see tremendous opportunity for growth in our digital business and our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to capitalise on this by leveraging our size and scale to build capabilities and implement solutions at unmatched speeds,” said Brian Rice, McDonald’s executive vice president and global chief information officer.
“Connecting our restaurants worldwide to millions of data points across our digital ecosystem means tools get sharper, models get smarter, restaurants become easier to operate, and most importantly, the overall experience for our customers and crew gets even better,” he added.
McDonald’s will be harnessing Google’s technology to roll out significant advancements to its 150 million member-strong mobile app and thousands of its self-service restaurant kiosks.
MacDonald’s will be using edge computing from Google Cloud to power the new advancements, which it says will bring high-powered computing into individual restaurants.
The Google Cloud team will also be working with McDonald’s global innovation centre to work on applying GenAI across the fast food giant’s business. The two companies said they want the emerging technology to power exciting experiences for its staff and customers.
“Pairing the iconic brand, size and scale of McDonald’s with Google Cloud’s deep history in AI and technology innovation will redefine how this industry works and what people expect when they dine out,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said.