As businesses navigate the complexities of modern work environments, demand for mobile devices as a service (MDaaS) is growing, particularly among multinational corporations (MNCs) and larger enterprises.

The subscription-based model allows organisations to manage their mobile device estates more efficiently while reducing capital expenditures. This flexibility is especially attractive to companies with diverse operational needs, as it enables them to tailor solutions to specific requirements without incurring unnecessary costs.

Primary drivers of MDaaS

One of the primary drivers of MDaaS adoption is sustainability. Enterprises are increasingly prioritising environmentally friendly practices in their technology choices, seeking solutions that align with their corporate social responsibility goals. The report highlights that many organisations now expect their technology providers to offer secure recycling and refurbishment options for devices.

BT’s Device Lifecycle Management service exemplifies this trend by promoting sustainable practices that ensure devices are reused or recycled, reflecting a growing commitment to the circular economy.

Sustainability in the MDaaS landscape

John Marcus, GlobalData’s lead analyst, emphasises the importance of sustainability in the MDaaS landscape. “Sustainability is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity,” he states. “Organisations are transitioning from CapEx to OpEx models to access the circular economy while minimising resource consumption.” This shift not only helps companies meet their environmental goals but also enhances their overall operational efficiency.

The report also highlights the rising demand for modular and customisable offerings within the MDaaS market. Enterprises have learned from experience that one-size-fits-all approaches often lead to inefficiencies and employee dissatisfaction. Providers like Telefónica and Vodafone are responding to this need by offering tailored solutions that allow businesses to select specific features based on their unique operational requirements. This customisation is particularly appealing to larger enterprises, as it enables them to sidestep the pitfalls of traditional procurement methods while enhancing employee satisfaction.

Advanced technologies to drive innovation

Looking ahead, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and automation is expected to drive further innovation in the MDaaS landscape. Providers anticipate that AI-driven tools will enhance support, streamline logistics, and improve overall service delivery.

As organisations increasingly rely on mobile devices for their operations, the need for robust security solutions also becomes paramount. While many providers offer security features as part of their MDaaS packages, there is still significant room for improvement in integrating these solutions seamlessly into the overall service offering.

The report underscores that enhanced logistics and support services are critical components of MDaaS that drive ongoing customer demand. Organisations require reliable logistics to ensure device availability and continuity, particularly in multinational operations. Comprehensive management of the device lifecycle, from deployment to disposal, allows businesses to focus on their core operations without the burden of managing devices in-house.

GlobalData expects that MDaaS will continue to account for a growing portion of enterprise mobile usage, with providers likely to broaden their offerings to include a wider range of devices, such as laptops and wearables. This diversification will cater to the evolving needs of enterprises as they adapt to evolving hybrid work models and increasingly complex operational environments.