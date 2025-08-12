MeridianLink provides advanced software solutions for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

US software company MeridianLink has announced a definitive agreement for its acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners.

The transaction, valued at approximately $2bn, will result in MeridianLink becoming a private entity upon completion and will continue to be based in Irvine, California.

MeridianLink offers software solutions for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies.

Its cloud-based solutions for digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification utilise shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink One.

The platform is said to enable clients of various sizes to uncover growth prospects, scale operations effectively, and maintain compliance, all while enhancing the experience for both staff and consumers.

MeridianLink president and CEO Larry Katz said: “Together with Centerbridge, we will unlock the potential of this company by accelerating product innovation, harnessing the power of AI and data, and enhancing the delivery of exceptional customer experiences.”

According to the terms of the agreement, shareholders of MeridianLink will receive $20 per share in cash for each share of common stock held.

This purchase price reflects a premium of around 26% over the closing price of MeridianLink shares on 8 August 2025.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the latter half of 2025, pending approval from MeridianLink shareholders and the fulfilment of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Centerbridge senior managing director Jared Hendricks and managing director Ben Jaffe said: “As the pace of change across the finance and tech sectors continues to accelerate, MeridianLink is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions enhance their digital lending and credit reporting capabilities to expand and deepen client relationships, unlock the potential of data and AI, and drive their growth.”

Centerview Partners is acting as the lead financial advisor and Goodwin Procter is providing legal counsel to MeridianLink.

J.P. Morgan Securities also served as a financial advisor to the company. Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is advising on strategic communications for MeridianLink.

Goldman Sachs is serving as the financial advisor for Centerbridge, with Kirkland & Ellis acting as its legal advisor. Kekst CNC is providing strategic communications support to Centerbridge.