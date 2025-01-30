Meta has not admitted any wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement. Credit: JarTee/Shutterstock.

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms has reportedly reached a settlement agreement to pay $25m to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over the suspension of his Facebook and Instagram accounts following the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

This settlement marks a significant development for Trump, who has previously criticised social media platforms for censorship.

The Wall Street Journal reported the settlement, which is seen as a major concession by Meta.

Of the $25m, approximately $22m will fund Trump’s presidential library, while $3m will cover legal fees and other plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit. Meta has not admitted any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

In the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection, Facebook, now under parent company Meta, suspended Trump’s accounts due to his use of the platform to spread false claims about election fraud.

Facebook updated its rules to allow suspensions of lawmakers in unusual situations during civil unrest, with Mark Zuckerberg stating the risks were too great to allow Trump’s continued use.

The suspension was initially indefinite but later reduced to two years. In July 2024, Meta lifted the final constraints on Trump’s accounts ahead of the US presidential elections.

Settlement discussions reportedly began in November when Zuckerberg met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has made policy changes to allow more types of speech across Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. He has also eliminated diversity and inclusion initiatives, which has been contentious among employees.

Zuckerberg praised the Trump administration for supporting American tech companies.

In December 2024, ABC News settled a defamation lawsuit with Trump for $15m, agreeing to donate the amount to Trump’s future presidential foundation and museum. The network also issued a statement expressing regret over remarks made about Trump during a televised interview.