The move reflects Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s emphasis on AI as the company’s primary focus for 2025. Credit: Shutterstock.

Meta Platforms is engaged in advanced discussions to acquire PlayAI, a Palo Alto, California-based startup specialising in AI for voice replication, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The social media giant aims to bolster its AI capabilities through the acquisition of PlayAI’s technology and select employees, though the deal remains unfinalised and subject to change, the sources told the publication.

Financial terms of the potential agreement were not disclosed.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment, and a representative for PlayAI did not respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg’s report said.

PlayAI develops AI-powered voice technology designed to be “responsive as a conversation between two people,” according to a company blog post.

The startup secured $21m in funding in late 2024 from investors including Kindred Ventures, Y Combinator, and 500 Global.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The move aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s focus on AI as the company’s top priority in 2025, as it seeks to compete with rivals such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and OpenAI in developing advanced AI features.

Earlier in June 2025, Meta invested $14.3bn in Scale AI, a data-labelling startup, and recruited its CEO to join a new “superintelligence” team led by Zuckerberg.

Meta has also been actively recruiting AI talent, recently hiring three researchers from OpenAI’s Zurich office, a person familiar with the hires confirmed.

OpenAI acknowledged the departures but provided no further comment.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported these hires.

Additionally, Meta has brought on AI researchers from Google and Sesame AI to strengthen its “superintelligence” team.

The potential acquisition of PlayAI could enhance Meta’s efforts to integrate advanced voice features into its AI assistant and hands-free devices, such as smart glasses, a key area of interest for Zuckerberg.

Meta’s pursuit of PlayAI follows other recent AI-related acquisition talks.