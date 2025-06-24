Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has focused on engaging with top AI leaders, including CEOs and chief scientists, in recent months. Credit: xiaorui/Shutterstock.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly held discussions regarding a potential acquisition of the video startup Runway AI, as part of his ongoing efforts to expand in AI.

The deal talks, however, did not progress to a formal offer with a specific dollar figure and are no longer active, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Runway, a New York-based company specialising in AI technology that generates realistic-looking videos, was valued at more than $3bn earlier in 2025.

Since 2023, Runway has been a pioneer in AI video generation, contributing to the surge in interest in such technologies.

Its latest model, Gen-4, enables users to create videos with consistent characters and objects, a challenging feat for many AI services.

The company has secured an agreement with movie studio Lionsgate to utilise its tools, which have also been used in productions such as Amazon’s “House of David” and a Madonna concert.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Representatives for both Runway and Meta declined to comment, the report said.

Zuckerberg has prioritised meeting with leading figures in AI, including CEOs and chief scientists, over recent months.

His recruitment drive to build a “superintelligence” team has included high salary offers and, in some cases, acquisition discussions.

Meta recently completed a multibillion-dollar investment in Scale AI, acquiring 49% of the data labelling startup and hiring its CEO.

The company also engaged in deal talks with AI search startup Perplexity, which is led by CEO Aravind Srinivas and was valued at $14bn in its latest round.

Additionally, Meta has been in discussions with former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman about joining the company, Bloomberg has reported, and held similar talks with Daniel Gross, CEO of Safe Superintelligence.