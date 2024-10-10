Meta Platforms has announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Meta AI, to 21 new markets, including the UK and Brazil.
The expansion to new markets is part of the company’s plan to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Meta Platforms said that it aims to make its AI chatbot more accessible by supporting multiple languages and attracting a global user base.
With nearly 500 million monthly active users, Meta AI will begin its rollout in Brazil, Bolivia, Guatemala, Paraguay, the Philippines, and the UK, with added support for Tagalog.
Subsequently, the expansion will continue into countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Thailand, Tunisia, the UAE, Vietnam, and Yemen, incorporating languages like Arabic, Indonesian, Thai, and Vietnamese.
Following the phased introduction, Meta AI is expected to be available in 43 countries and support a dozen languages.
However, the latest expansion will not include the new character voices for the AI chatbot that company CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed at the company’s annual Connect conference.
These features are set to be released on a different schedule, according to the company.
Additionally, Meta AI will soon be accessible on Ray-Ban Meta glasses in the UK and Australia, further extending the platform’s reach and capabilities.
The latest development comes after Meta Platforms introduced Movie Gen, an AI video generator capable of creating or editing videos from simple text prompts.
This tool, which can generate videos up to 16 seconds long, is said to position Meta in direct competition with OpenAI and Google, as the race to develop advanced AI technologies intensifies.