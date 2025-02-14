US tech giant Meta Platforms has announced plans to allow “competing” classified advertisement services to list on its Facebook Marketplace.
This development follows a €797m ($828m) fine from the European Union (EU) in November 2024, which accused Meta of favouring its own ad service and violating EU antitrust regulations, Bloomberg reported.
The European Commission charged the US tech giant with imposing unfair trading conditions on competitors and unlawfully linking Facebook Marketplace to its social network.
In response, Meta launched the Facebook Marketplace Partner Programme, though it is appealing the fine.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticised the EU’s decision, comparing it to a targeted tariff against US companies.
The programme was piloted in January 2025 in Germany, France, and the US with eBay to comply with regulatory demands.
Through this initiative, Meta intends to allow third-party online classified ad providers to showcase their consumer-to-consumer inventory alongside other third-party and Facebook user listings.
In a blog post, the company detailed these changes stating that partner inventory will be integrated and displayed next to existing listings on Facebook Marketplace.
The European Commission is currently evaluating whether the company’s recent changes comply with the November ruling.
The outcome of this assessment is anticipated to have further implications for Meta’s operations within the EU market.
Recently, Meta announced plans to commence company-wide layoffs in most countries, including the US, while fast-tracking the hiring of machine learning engineers.
According to one of the posts, authored by Meta’s head of people Janelle Gale, employees in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands would be exempt due to local regulations.