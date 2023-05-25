In April, some 4,000 Meta employees lost their jobs. Credit: rafapress via Shutterstock.

Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has cut jobs across business and operations units, reported Reuters.

The third and final round of layoffs are part of Meta’s plans announced in March to let go 10,000 employees.

The move impacted staff members from departments such as marketing, site security, enterprise engineering, programme management, content strategy, and corporate communications.

Citing LinkedIn posts of laid-off Meta employees, the report said that workers from units that focused on privacy and integrity were also released.

Meta’s retrenchment drive in March was announced following its decision to let go more than 11,000 employees in November 2022.

The reductions primarily affected non-engineering positions, highlighting the importance of engineering roles within Meta.

Meta CEO Executive Mark Zuckerberg has promised to restructure business teams “substantially” and return to a “more optimal ratio of engineers to other roles.”

According to the social media giant, approximately 490 employees at its international headquarters in Dublin, which accounts for nearly 20% of its Irish workforce, would likely be affected by the recent layoffs.

In addition, two high-ranking executives in India, Avinash Pant, the director of marketing, and Saket Jha Saurabh, the director and head of media partnerships, were let go, the news agency said citing sources.

Requests for comment from the two executives were not immediately answered.

Earlier this week, the European Union imposed a $1.3bn fine on Meta over violations of data privacy laws.