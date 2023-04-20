The affected employees were from Meta’s WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Reality Labs business. Credit: Alpha Photo/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Tech giant Meta Platforms has commenced another lay off round that primarily impacts engineers and technical team employees.

According to a Reuters report, the workforce reductions are part of the company’s strategy to streamline its business in line with Meta’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg call to make ‘2023 a year of efficiency.’

The report said this move has resulted in ‘expressions of frustration’ from the affected employees.

The latest round comes several days after the tech giant reportedly became the first company in the tech sector to start the second round of collective redundancies.

This second cutback round, which commenced in March, was planned to be held in three different batches, continuing over several months.

It is anticipated to affect as many as 10,000 employees.

Citing some analysis and an internal memo, a Washington Post’s report said that people familiar with this matter have confirmed that Meta has eliminated approximately 4,000 highly skilled employees under the new round.

In the internal memo obtained by The Washington Post, Meta human resources head Lori Goler wrote: “This will be a difficult time as we say goodbye to friends and colleagues who have contributed so much to Meta.

“It will take time for everyone — both those leaving and those staying — to process tomorrow’s news, and I know teams will show up for each other with compassion, support and care.”

The report claimed that the affected employees belonged to different teams assigned under WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram as well as virtual-reality division Reality Labs.

Goler’s memo stated that the latest layoff decision was taken by some senior leaders to further restructure the company.

