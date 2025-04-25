While Meta’s smart glasses with Ray-Ban have exceeded sales expectations, Quest sales have struggled. Credit: Alex Photo Stock/Shutterstock.com.

Meta has initiated layoffs in its Reality Labs division, impacting employees in Oculus Studios and hardware teams, The Verge reported, citing a company spokesperson.

The publication cited Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton as saying that the changes aim to enhance efficiency in developing future mixed reality experiences, while continuing to deliver quality content for Quest and Supernatural users.

The layoffs affected teams working on Quest headsets and specific titles such as Supernatural, a VR fitness game acquired by Meta for more than $400m.

A note in the Supernatural Facebook group mentioned that the changes are intended to improve efficiency in shaping the future of fitness.

Clayton said: “Some teams within Oculus Studios are undergoing shifts in structure and roles that have impacted team size.”

He added: “These changes are meant to help Studios work more efficiently on future mixed reality experiences for our growing audience, while still delivering great content for people today. We remain committed to investing in mixed reality experiences, including fitness and games, and our drive to deliver the best experiences possible for the Quest and Supernatural communities remains unchanged.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

While Meta’s smart glasses with Ray-Ban have exceeded sales expectations, Quest sales have struggled, the publication said.

The latest Quest 3S, released last autumn, is currently discounted by around 10% in some configurations.

In February, reports emerged of Meta’s plans for company-wide layoffs and increased hiring of machine learning engineers.

The layoffs were expected to begin on 10 February 2025, affecting most countries except Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands due to local regulations.

Earlier this month, Meta Platforms announced plans to invest nearly $1bn in a data centre development in central Wisconsin, US.