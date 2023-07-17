Meta leads hiring in generative AI. Photo by Ascannio.

Each week, Verdict’s journalists explore movements in job postings that shed light on hiring trends in our sector. These job signals provide insights into where the leading companies are focusing their recruitment efforts, and why. We reveal the skills that are in high demand in the sector, and the themes driving current hiring patterns.

This new, thematic jobs coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Meta had the highest number of job vacancies year-to-date (July 13) within the rapidly growing generative AI market, according to research analyst GlobalData.

Meta posted 200 job vacancies in generative AI from the beginning of 2023. Microsoft followed with 54 job vacancies during the same period, US customer engagement company Concentrix had the third highest number of job openings with 53 jobs, and IBM, Alphabet and Nvidia had 46, 43 and 32 job openings respectively.

Across all global job vacancies in generative AI, the US was the region with the highest number with 1,169 job openings, followed by India with a 188 vacancies and Canada, the UK and Germany with 90, 88 and 87 vacancies respectively.

Meta's efforts to hire generative AI engineering talent follows a number high-profile rounds of job cuts for the company. In November 2022, Meta let go of 11,000 staff and, in March 2023, a further 10,000 employees were laid off.

The job cuts were said to be primarily within functions including marketing, site security, enterprise engineering, programme management, content strategy, and corporate communications rather than engineering roles. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly stated that the staff rationalisation is a bid to restructure the business towards a more optimal ratio of engineers to non-engineering roles.