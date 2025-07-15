Zuckerberg stated that Meta Platforms intends to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into building extensive AI data centres. Credit: Frederic Legrand – COMEO / Shutterstock.com.

Meta Platforms is set to bring its first multi-gigawatt data centre supercluster, named Prometheus, online in 2026.

The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg through a Facebook post, where he outlined the company’s plans to construct several large-scale data centre clusters.

In the post, Zuckerberg stated that Meta Platforms intends to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into building extensive AI data centres aimed at advancing superintelligence.

Prometheus will be located in New Albany, Ohio.

Another project, a multi-gigawatt cluster named Hyperion, is also in the pipeline and is expected to scale up to 5GW over several years.

“We’re building multiple more titan clusters as well. Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan,” Zuckerberg stated.

Meta is among the leading tech firms that are working on the development of machines capable of outperforming humans in various tasks.

The company has recently established Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) to centralise its AI efforts. Alexandr Wang, the former CEO of Scale AI, has been appointed as the chief AI officer of MSL.

Zuckerberg added: “Meta Superintelligence Labs will have industry-leading levels of compute and by far the greatest compute per researcher. I’m looking forward to working with the top researchers to advance the frontier.”

After the announcement, Meta’s shares saw a 1% increase. The stock prices of the social media giant have increased by more than 20% this year, according to a Reuters report.

In 2024, the company reported nearly $165bn in earnings. Earlier in 2025, Meta increased its current year capital expenditure to a range of $64bn to $72bn.

Recently, Meta acquired PlayAI, a startup that focuses on AI-driven voice technology.