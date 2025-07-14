The PlayAI team is scheduled to integrate into Meta this week. Credit: gguy / Shutterstock.com.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms has reportedly acquired PlayAI, a startup specialising in AI-powered voice technology.

The PlayAI team is scheduled to integrate into Meta week commencing 13 July 2025, Bloomberg reported citing an internal memo. They will report to Johan Schalkwyk, who joined Meta from another voice AI startup Sesame AI.

Financial details of the acquisition were not divulged. However, a Meta spokesperson confirmed the deal to the publication without providing further details.

PlayAI’s AI Agent platform is designed to create conversational agents capable of understanding and responding to user inputs in a natural manner. The platform combines advanced language models with high-quality text-to-speech technology to facilitate human-like interactions.

According to the internal memo, PlayAI’s expertise in natural voice creation aligns well with Meta’s objectives in AI Characters, Meta AI, Wearables, and audio content creation.

The acquisition is also aligned with Meta’s broader strategy to prioritise AI. The company is investing significantly in infrastructure, including chips and data centres, and is actively recruiting talent to develop AI models and features.

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, announced a restructuring of the company’s AI division. The new unit, called Meta Superintelligence Labs led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, will work to accelerate the development of artificial general intelligence and enhance Meta’s revenue through AI applications, image-to-video advertising, and smart glasses.

Meta also invested around €3bn ($3.5bn) earlier in July 2025 to acquire a nearly 3% stake in EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear manufacturer known for the Ray-Ban brand. The investment strengthened the ongoing collaboration between Meta and EssilorLuxottica on AI-enabled smart glasses.