CoreWeave confirmed it now holds contracts totalling $35bn with Meta. Credit: sdx15/Shutterstock.com.

Meta has signed a deal with CoreWeave worth approximately $21bn, securing access to AI cloud capacity until December 2032.

The agreement builds on the companies’ existing partnership and will see CoreWeave provide dedicated infrastructure at several sites for Meta’s AI workloads.

This arrangement includes deployments of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform, enabling Meta to run and scale its AI inference operations across a distributed network.

CoreWeave confirmed it now holds contracts totalling $35bn with Meta, establishing the social media company as one of its major clients, reported Bloomberg.

The agreement reflects rising demand among major technology firms for computing infrastructure able to support increasingly large and complex AI models.

CoreWeave is part of an industry group known as “neoclouds,” which offer rental access to advanced AI hardware.

Additional contract details have been disclosed in CoreWeave’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

CoreWeave co-founder, CEO, chairman Michael Intrator said: “This is another example that leading companies are choosing CoreWeave’s AI cloud to run their most demanding workloads.”

Recently, Meta introduced Muse Spark, a large language model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, marking a new phase in the company’s approach to AI.

Muse Spark forms the core of recent updates to the Meta AI assistant, which is now available to users through the Meta AI app and the meta.ai website.

With this development, Meta begins a process of building successive generations of the Muse model family, each intended to bring further changes in scaling and model capability.

The company stated that Meta Superintelligence Labs spent nine months developing Muse Spark and reworking Meta’s underlying AI architecture during this period.

In September 2025, CoreWeave entered into an expanded agreement with OpenAI, securing a contract worth up to $6.5bn to supply infrastructure supporting the training of OpenAI’s future AI models.

This deal brought the combined value of CoreWeave’s contracts with OpenAI to approximately $22.4bn.