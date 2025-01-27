Zuckerberg anticipates that Meta’s AI assistant will serve more than 1 billion people in 2025. Credit: Ascannio/Shutterstock.

Meta has announced plans to invest up to $65bn this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

In a Facebook post, Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said: “This will be a defining year for AI. This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business.”

With this investment, the company aims to strengthen its position against competitors OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon and Google in the AI technology race.

As part of this investment, Meta intends to increase hiring for AI roles and construct a 2GW data centre, which would large enough to accommodate a considerable portion of Manhattan.

The company plans to conclude 2025 with more than 1.3 million graphics processor units (GPUs), which are critical for powering AI workloads, and aims to bring about 1GW of computing power online in 2025.

Meta is one of the leading GPU purchasers from NVIDIA, whose chips are essential for powering advanced AI models.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The announcement follows significant investments by other technology companies in AI infrastructure, following the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meta’s announcement follows closely on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s announcement that OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle will join forces to launch a venture called Stargate, with plans to invest $500bn in AI infrastructure across the country.

Earlier tin January 2025, Microsoft announced plans to invest approximately $80bn in 2025 for data centre expansion, while Amazon stated that its 2025 spending would surpass an estimated $75bn in 2024.

Meta has positioned itself as a key contender in the AI landscape, driven by innovations such as its AI chatbot, Ray-Ban smart glasses, and open-source strategy. This approach sets Meta apart from its competitors by offering its Llama AI models free of charge to consumers and businesses alike, reported Reuters.

Zuckerberg anticipates that Meta’s AI assistant will serve more than 1 billion people in 2025, up from approximately 600 million monthly active users in 2024. Meta Platforms has announced plans to invest up to $65bn this year to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

In a Facebook post, Meta Platforms chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said: “This will be a defining year for AI. This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business.”

With this investment, the company aims to strengthen its position against competitors OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon and Google in the AI technology race..

As part of this investment, Meta intends to increase hiring for AI roles and construct a 2GW data centre, which would large enough to accommodate a considerable portion of Manhattan.

The company plans to conclude the year with over 1.3 million graphics processor units (GPUs), which are critical for powering AI workloads, and aims to bring about 1GW of computing power online by this year.

Meta is one of the leading GPU purchasers from Nvidia, whose chips are essential for powering advanced AI models.

The announcement follows significant investments by other technology firms in AI infrastructure, following the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meta’s announcement follows closely on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s announcement that OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle will join forces to launch a venture called Stargate, with plans to invest $500bn in AI infrastructure across the country.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced plans to invest approximately $80bn in 2025 for data centre expansion, while Amazon stated that its 2025 spending would surpass an estimated $75bn last year.

Meta has positioned itself as a key contender in the AI landscape, driven by innovations such as its AI chatbot, Ray-Ban smart glasses, and open-source strategy. This approach sets Meta apart from its competitors by offering its Llama AI models free of charge to consumers and businesses alike, reported Reuters.

Zuckerberg anticipates that Meta’s AI assistant will serve over 1 billion people in 2025, up from approximately 600 million monthly active users in 2024.