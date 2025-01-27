Meta has announced plans to invest up to $65bn this year to expand its AI infrastructure.
In a Facebook post, Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said: “This will be a defining year for AI. This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business.”
With this investment, the company aims to strengthen its position against competitors OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon and Google in the AI technology race.
As part of this investment, Meta intends to increase hiring for AI roles and construct a 2GW data centre, which would large enough to accommodate a considerable portion of Manhattan.
The company plans to conclude 2025 with more than 1.3 million graphics processor units (GPUs), which are critical for powering AI workloads, and aims to bring about 1GW of computing power online in 2025.
Meta is one of the leading GPU purchasers from NVIDIA, whose chips are essential for powering advanced AI models.
The announcement follows significant investments by other technology companies in AI infrastructure, following the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Meta’s announcement follows closely on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s announcement that OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle will join forces to launch a venture called Stargate, with plans to invest $500bn in AI infrastructure across the country.
Earlier tin January 2025, Microsoft announced plans to invest approximately $80bn in 2025 for data centre expansion, while Amazon stated that its 2025 spending would surpass an estimated $75bn in 2024.
Meta has positioned itself as a key contender in the AI landscape, driven by innovations such as its AI chatbot, Ray-Ban smart glasses, and open-source strategy. This approach sets Meta apart from its competitors by offering its Llama AI models free of charge to consumers and businesses alike, reported Reuters.
