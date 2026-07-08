Muse Image is now available within the Meta AI chatbot. Credit: Algi Febri Sugita/Shutterstock.com.

Meta Platforms has launched Muse Image, its image-generation model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, as part of an ongoing expansion of generative AI across its suite of applications.

The new AI model is now available within the Meta AI chatbot and is currently being introduced to users in select countries.

According to the company, Muse Image is designed to process complex requests, utilise photographs as inputs, and enable users to make direct changes to generated images by adding annotations or sketches.

The model is integrated into several of Meta’s platforms and will drive over 30 new AI-powered effects for Instagram Stories.

Users in chosen regions will also be able to generate customised images during direct conversations with Meta AI on WhatsApp.

Meta stated that it intends to broaden availability of Muse Image to additional countries and incorporate the technology into Facebook and Messenger in the future.

The company also announced that, while basic use of Muse Image through Meta AI will be offered at no cost, certain enhanced creation features will be available as part of Meta’s subscription plans.

Muse Image allows outputs generated from simple language prompts, as well as input from existing photos for personalisation and editing.

Users are able to mark up or amend images directly, with the system retaining memory of each conversation for iterative modifications.

Further functionalities include the ability to @-mention Instagram accounts to incorporate public profile photos into new visuals, supporting features such as personalised graphics or collaborative concepts.

The company has also introduced preset prompts to help users start their creations and has outlined privacy measures allowing individuals to prevent their content from being reused by the AI, should they choose to opt out.

Meta indicated that advertisers and agencies will soon be able to access Muse Image through its Advantage+ creative offering.

The company has signalled ongoing development in the area, with Muse Video as the next generative AI project in the pipeline.

In April, Meta launched Muse Spark, a large language model created by Meta Superintelligence Labs, signalling a shift in the company’s AI strategy.

The release marked the start of Meta’s plan to develop successive versions of the Muse model family, each aimed at advancing scale and capabilities.