Meta is releasing a new tool that allows users to create, share and design personalised AI characters, the tech giant said on Monday (29 July).
The upcoming AI Studio will give users the power to create customised AI characters and use them to answer story replies and DM questions, according to Meta.
Meta said Instagram creators will be able to use AI characters “as an extension of themselves”.
Meta’s Llama 3.1 LLM, which was released for free last week, is being used to build the new tool.
The tech giant said in May that it was looking to bring its VR headset and the metaverse into classrooms for students as young as 13 years old.
Meta’s announcement came as it continues to work towards the launch of its new education product.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The US company recently announced a new package for schools that will include VR and augmented reality (AR) to aid in learning, allowing teachers to programme and control multiple VR headsets at once.
Students aged 13 and over will be able to use the VR and AR headset to enter the metaverse in their classrooms, visiting interactive museums and exploring 3D environments specifically designed for learning.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, having grown at a compound annual rate of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027.
GenAI will impact every industry and become a catalyst for broader AI capabilities such as machine learning and computer vision.