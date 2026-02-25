Under the new agreement, Meta will act as a lead customer for both 6th Gen AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs and “Verano”. Credit: JarTee/Shutterstock.com.

AMD and Meta have formalised a multi-year agreement to supply up to six gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs for Meta’s AI infrastructure.

The deployment will begin in the second half of 2026, with initial shipments supporting the first gigawatt powered by custom AMD Instinct GPUs based on the MI450 architecture and 6th Generation AMD EPYC CPUs, codenamed “Venice”.

These systems will run on ROCm software and utilise the jointly developed AMD Helios rack-scale architecture, which originated through collaboration within the Open Compute Project.

The partnership expands on previous collaborations between the two companies and includes alignment of development roadmaps for silicon, systems and software.

Meta has already integrated millions of AMD EPYC CPUs and significant numbers of AMD Instinct MI300 and MI350 GPUs across its global infrastructure.

Under this new agreement, Meta will act as a lead customer for both 6th Gen AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs and “Verano”, an upcoming processor designed with optimisations for specific workloads.

As part of the arrangement, AMD has issued Meta a performance-based warrant allowing Meta to acquire up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock.

The shares will vest as certain milestones related to GPU shipments are met, starting with the delivery of the initial one gigawatt and scaling up to six gigawatts, contingent on both shipment volumes and AMD achieving specific share price thresholds.

Both companies said that this arrangement is intended to support AI infrastructure at scale as demand for compute power grows.

AMD chair and CEO Dr Lisa Su said: “We are proud to expand our strategic partnership with Meta as they push the boundaries of AI at unprecedented scale.

“This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure optimised for Meta’s workloads, accelerating one of the industry’s largest AI deployments and placing AMD at the centre of the global AI buildout.”

The agreement also forms part of Meta’s broader strategy to diversify its hardware partnerships in order to build a flexible technology stack capable of supporting a variety of AI workloads.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “We’re excited to form a long-term partnership with AMD to deploy efficient inference compute and deliver personal superintelligence.

“This is an important step for Meta as we diversify our compute. I expect AMD to be an important partner for many years to come.”