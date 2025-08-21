Meta halts recruitment in AI unit as restructuring unfolds. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

Meta Platforms has implemented a hiring freeze within its AI division, ending a period of significant recruitment of AI researchers and engineers.

This decision marks a shift following months of acquiring more than 50 AI experts.

The hiring halt is part of a larger organisational restructuring, which prevents current employees from transferring between teams within the division. The duration of this freeze remains unspecified internally.

A Meta spokesperson described the pause to CNBC as routine organisational planning to establish a robust framework for their superintelligence initiatives, after recent recruitment and annual budgeting activities.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first broke the story, Meta has reorganised its AI operations into four distinct teams under “Meta Superintelligence Labs,” reflecting CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s aspirations to develop AI surpassing human intelligence.

These teams include an experimental machine superintelligence group, termed the “TBD lab,” alongside divisions dedicated to AI products, infrastructure, and long-term exploratory projects.

Previously, Meta’s AGI Foundations team was tasked with developing the Llama language models. However, this team was disbanded after its latest models did not meet expectations.

The restructuring also follows Meta’s substantial investment in AI talent in 2025. This includes signing bonuses reportedly reaching $100m and acquiring notable figures like Alexandr Wang, founder of Scale AI.

While Meta has been noted for its aggressive recruitment strategy, similar investments are seen across other major tech companies focusing on AI talent, research and development, and infrastructure.

However, Meta’s hiring freeze emerges amid broader concerns about the rapid pace of AI investments and a recent sell-off in US technology stocks. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently commented on his belief that AI might be experiencing a bubble.

In June 2025, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the formation of Meta Superintelligence Labs to centralise the company’s AI efforts and accelerate advancements in artificial general intelligence. The initiative aims to enhance revenue through developments like the Meta AI app and smart glasses.

In July 2025, Shengjia Zhao, who is one of the creators of ChatGPT, was appointed chief scientist of the superintelligence lab. Prior to this, Alexandr Wang was installed as chief AI officer for the Meta Superintelligence Labs.