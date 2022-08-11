Mexico’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.4% in July 2022

Mexico’s technology industry registered a 0.4% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.01% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.15% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.47% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.39% in July 2022, registering a 1.26% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.06% share, a decrease of 9.8% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 13.09%, registering a 25% rise from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.29%, down 29.59% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 13.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Epicor Software posted 96 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 57 jobs and a 49.56% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 40 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 37 jobs, recorded a 61.17% decline and a 7.5% decrease, respectively, while Wipro recorded a decline of 31.91% with 32 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.79%, down by 4.51% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.68% share, registered a decline of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 16.53% share, up 38.36% over June 2022.