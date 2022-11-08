Mexico’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.5% in October 2022

Mexico’s technology industry registered a 2.5% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.13% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.52% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.73% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.88% in October 2022, registering a 29.46% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.53% share, an increase of 7.69% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.6%, registering an 8.57% rise from September 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.69%, down 45.57% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 94.19% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Accenture posted 122 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 144% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 60 jobs and an 11.11% growth. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 46 IT jobs and Atos with 40 jobs, recorded a 4.17% decline and a 1233.33% growth, respectively, while Rackspace Technology recorded a flat growth with 33 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.95%, up by 21.43% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.99% share, registered an increase of 11.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.16% share, down 19.05% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.89%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.