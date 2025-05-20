Bouygues, EDF, Ecole Polytechnique, RTE, and Sipartech join as ecosystem partners in the AI campus initiative. Credit: MGX.

United Arab Emirates’ MGX and technology giant Nvidia have formed a joint venture (JV) with French entities to construct Europe’s “largest” AI campus near Paris, France.

The announcement was made at the Choose France Summit in Versailles, with the campus projected to have a capacity of 1.4GW.

Construction on the AI campus is planned to commence in the second half of 2026, with the goal of launching operations by 2028.

Joining the JV are French national investment bank Bpifrance, and generative AI company Mistral AI.

Other partners in the JV include the low-carbon energy firm EDG Group, Sipartech, France’s national electricity transmission operator RTE, French engineering group Bouygues, and the engineering university Ecole Polytechnique.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said: “The AI Campus will be a transformational infrastructure for France – built in France, to fuel France in the era of AI. It will revolutionise science, education, and industry.”

With a strategic location that taps into France’s research and innovation ecosystems, the campus will include advanced computing infrastructure, experimentation facilities, and environments conducive to real-world development.

The open platform will encompass sovereign cloud integration, exascale-class computing, and low-carbon hyperscale data centres optimised for AI.

It aims to facilitate large-scale AI adoption in sectors such as healthcare, mobility, energy, finance, and manufacturing, while advancing Europe’s digital and climate sovereignty.

Bpifrance CEO Nicolas Dufourcq said: “Bpifrance is proud to co-found this transformative European AI Campus with MGX. The Campus strengthens our technological sovereignty and reinforces France’s position as a global AI leader.”

MGX managing director and CEOAhmed Yahiasaid: “The France AI Campus will accelerate breakthroughs across science, education, public services, and business, fuelling Europe’s next wave of innovation.”

This initiative follows AI cooperation agreements endorsed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron at the AI Action Summit help in February 2025.

In an another development, Nvidia is planning to offload a technology that will tie chips together to accelerate the chip-to-chip communication required for the development and deployment of AI tools, reported Reuters.

The company recently launched a new version of its NVLink tech, called NVLink Fusion.

This development is targeted at other chip designers, aiming to assist them in constructing custom AI systems that feature a network of interconnected chips.