Micron Technology is set to invest S$9.6bn ($7bn) in Singapore over several years to meet the rising demand for advanced memory chips driven by artificial intelligence (AI).
The US semiconductor company has commenced construction on a new high-bandwidth memory (HBM) advanced packaging facility next to its existing Singapore operations.
The facility is scheduled to come online in 2026, with significant expansion of Micron’s total advanced packaging capacity expected in 2027 to meet AI growth demands.
Singapore Economic Development Board chairman Png Cheong Boon said: “This is Singapore’s first high-bandwidth memory advanced packaging facility, allowing us to contribute to global AI growth. It expands Singapore’s partnership with Micron and further strengthens the semiconductor ecosystem in Singapore.”
Micron’s investment of approximately $7bn by the decade’s end is expected to initially create around 1,400 jobs, with plans to expand to an estimated 3,000 jobs.
These roles will include packaging development, assembly, and test operations.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Micron president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said: “As AI adoption proliferates across industries, the demand for advanced memory and storage solutions will continue to increase robustly.
“With the continued support of the Singapore government, our investment in this HBM advanced packaging facility strengthens our position to address the expanding AI opportunities ahead.”
The company’s future expansion plans in Singapore will also support long-term manufacturing requirements for NAND chips.
Micron said it plans to maintain flexibility in managing capacity ramp-ups in both HBM and NAND facilities to align with market demand.
In December 2024, Micron announced a $2.17bn investment to expand its Manassas manufacturing facility in Virginia, US.
Micron has been operating in Manassas for more than two decades and the expansion aims to modernise the facility to produce DRAM memories for automotive, aerospace, defence, and industrial markets.
This will also enhance Micron’s semiconductor manufacturing expertise, supporting the growing need for memory and storage solutions.