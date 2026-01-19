The megafab project forms a significant element of Micron’s wider $200bn US expansion initiative. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

Micron Technology has started construction on its $100bn memory manufacturing facility (megafab) in Onondaga County, New York.

The site, designated for up to four fabrication plants, is set to become the largest semiconductor complex in the US. It is projected to create 50,000 jobs statewide.

Company executives, including chairman, president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, were joined at the groundbreaking event by federal, state and local officials as well as representatives from customers, suppliers, academic institutions, and community organisations.

Mehrotra said: “Breaking ground at Micron’s New York megafab underscores our commitment to building leading‑edge memory at scale in the US.

“We are deeply grateful to President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, Secretary Chavez-DeRemer, Administrator Zeldin, Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, Representatives Mannion, Tenney, Morelle, Langworthy, Stefanik, and Tonko, Onondaga County Executive McMahon, Town Supervisor Ulatowski, Mayor Owens, state and local legislators, our customers, suppliers, community leaders, and partners for your continued support.”

The initial ceremony at Micron’s Clay location was followed by a programme at Syracuse University’s National Veterans Resource Center, where leaders from the company and government delivered statements.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

As part of a $500m agreement with Empire State Development, Micron will allocate $250m to workforce training, education initiatives and community improvements such as transport and housing.

The project stands as the largest private investment in New York’s history and forms a significant element of Micron’s wider $200bn US expansion initiative.

This broader strategy includes building two large-scale fabs in Idaho, modernising an existing facility in Virginia, developing high-bandwidth memory packaging operations, and advancing research and development activities.

Through these efforts, Micron aims to produce 40% of its DRAM output within the country and expects to support approximately 90,000 American jobs across all sites.

Manufacturing at the new New York megafab is scheduled to begin in 2030 with capacity increases planned throughout the following years.

In addition to developments in New York, Micron signed an exclusive letter of intent to acquire Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s (PSMC) P5 fabrication site in Tongluo, Miaoli County, Taiwan, for $1.8bn.

This all-cash deal comprises a 300mm cleanroom facility covering 300,000ft² and provides for a strategic partnership between Micron and PSMC focusing on post-wafer assembly processes and support for legacy DRAM products.

The transaction is expected to close by Q2 2026 following final agreements and regulatory review.

After completion, Micron will control the P5 site and plans incremental ramp-up of DRAM production beginning in the latter half of 2027.

In late 2025, reports surfaced that Micron confirmed plans to invest around Y1.5tn ($9.6bn) in a new high-bandwidth memory chip facility in western Japan.