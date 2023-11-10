Microsoft 365 customers and Xbox Live users in the UK and Germany reported problems accessing the software on Friday (10 November).
More than 1,000 people reported problems with accessing the Teams app around 10am, according to data gathered by service reporter Downdetector.
The website also stated that over 1,000 people reported issues with Xbox Live, the network service on Microsoft’s Xbox games console. The server issues coincided with the anticipated release of the new Call of Duty game.
Microsoft 365 service incidents account on X, formerly Twitter, posted: “We’re investigating an issue where some users in the UK and Germany may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services.
“We’re looking at diagnostic data to identify the underlying cause.”
Microsoft 365 houses a range of popular online work services for users, inlcuding Outlook, OneDrive and Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft suffered major outages in January which caused thousands of their customers to be locked out of its services.
Verdict contacted Microsoft for comment.