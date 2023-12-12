Microsoft and the AFL-CIO union federation announced on Monday (11 Dec) a landmark agreement to remain neutral in unionisation efforts, while also establishing a pioneering partnership on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the workforce.
Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft and the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the US representing approximately 12.5 million workers across 60 unions, will collaborate on navigating the evolving landscape of AI and its implications for labour.
In October this year, an open letter signed by over 100 union groups and officials warned that the workers most affected by AI are at risk of being marginalised by the UK’s upcoming AI Safety Summit.
The letter branded the UK’s AI Safety Summit as a “missed opportunity” for UK workers, claiming the event is too “closed door” for it to include the views of the workers who are most at risk of being displaced by AI.
Microsoft president Brad Smith emphasised to Reuters the significance of the “neutrality agreement,” stating that it provides a clear commitment on how the company will engage with the AFL-CIO and its affiliates when employees express a desire to form a union.
This is not the first time Microsoft has committed to labour neutrality. The company had previously entered into a legally binding agreement when Activision Blizzard employees expressed interest in unionising as part of Microsoft’s acquisition of the gaming company.
Microsoft’s partnership with the AFL-CIO reflects a forward-looking alliance that aims to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in the workforce.
The surge in popularity of generative AI, exemplified by technologies like ChatGPT, has the potential to reshape society and render certain jobs obsolete.
Microsoft, a major partner of OpenAI and a company dedicated to investing over $10bn in the startup, recognises the transformative power of AI.
Both the AFL-CIO and Microsoft have committed to working together on public policy initiatives to ensure that workers acquire the necessary skills for the evolving job market.
