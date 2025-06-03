A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the latest layoffs are in addition to the previously announced job cuts. Credit: katuSka / Shutterstock.com.

Microsoft has announced additional job cuts, impacting over 300 employees, as part of its ongoing efforts to manage costs, Bloomberg has reported.

“We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a company spokesperson told the publication.

The recent reduction reflects the company’s strategy to adapt to the dynamic marketplace influenced by the AI boom, the report said.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the latest layoffs are in addition to the previously announced job cuts.

In May 2025, Microsoft reduced its global workforce by about 3%, affecting around 6,000 employees across various levels and regions.

The AI boom has significantly affected the tech labour market, with companies prioritising AI-focused roles and leveraging AI technology to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

Microsoft, along with peers such as Meta Platforms, has highlighted the benefits of AI-assisted coding tools in expediting software development.

While the previous layoffs primarily affected software engineers, it remains unclear which roles were impacted in the latest round.

As of June 2024, Microsoft employed approximately 228,000 full-time employees, with 55% based in the US. The company continues to implement organisational changes to position itself for success in a rapidly evolving market.

Earlier in June 2025, reports of Microsoft Rus, the company’s subsidiary in Russia, filing for bankruptcy surfaced.

This development follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements against foreign service providers acting against Russian interests.

In May 2025, Amazon reduced around 100 roles within its devices and services unit, which is responsible for developing products such as the Alexa voice assistant and Kindle e-reader.

In April, tech giant Intel announced plans to reduce its workforce by more than 20%, a move part of its new CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s strategy to streamline management and revitalise the company’s engineering-driven culture.