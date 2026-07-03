Microsoft plans to employ 6,000 professionals in the new company. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

Microsoft has announced the launch of a new operational firm, Microsoft Frontier Company, aimed at assisting enterprises in selecting and implementing AI systems tailored to their needs.

The technology company is providing an initial investment of $2.5bn to launch the subsidiary, which will work with clients such as Unilever and Novo Nordisk.

Microsoft Frontier Company has been set up to help customers integrate AI technologies, including those developed both by Microsoft and third-party providers, with their own proprietary business data.

According to the company, clients will maintain ownership over the results generated from these projects, rather than sharing the outcomes with Microsoft.

The new business will focus on providing expertise in AI engineering, combined with industry knowledge, change management, and continuous improvement.

It plans to employ 6,000 professionals who will embed directly with customers, working to design, deploy, and continually refine AI tools based on measurable business results.

Microsoft said the launch comes as companies are increasingly focused on achieving tangible outcomes from their AI investments, rather than just experimenting with the technology.

The company claims that early work with customers, including the London Stock Exchange Group, Land O’Lakes, Unilever, and Novo Nordisk, has already shown “meaningful impact” in implementing AI across various industries.

Microsoft commercial business CEO Judson Althoff, in an official blog, wrote: “This is what Microsoft Frontier Company was built to do: focus on end-to-end Frontier Transformation, enabling customers to amplify their IQ with AI while refining their differentiated value in the markets that they serve.”

Microsoft highlighted that a key principle of the approach is protecting customer data and intellectual property. It added that customers’ proprietary information will not be used to train AI models in ways that could reduce their competitive advantage.

The firm’s platform aims to allow organisations to choose from a range of AI models, including those developed by OpenAI, Microsoft AI, Anthropic, open-source projects, and industry-specific solutions.

Rodrigo Kede Lima, who has served in leadership roles at Microsoft for six years, has been appointed president of Microsoft Frontier Company.

The company intends to work closely with partners such as Accenture, EY, KPMG, Capgemini, and PwC to expand the reach of its services.

Recently, Kyndryl broadened its collaboration with Microsoft by introducing new services designed to help governments and heavily regulated sectors comply with stringent data residency and operational rules.