Microsoft’s Sovereign Cloud approach will be extended through this partnership. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

Microsoft and Mistral have agreed to expand their partnership, focusing on the deployment of AI models for businesses and organisations in regulated industries.

The move aims to provide customers in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing with new options for adopting AI applications while retaining control over their data and operations.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will incorporate Mistral’s latest AI models, including Medium 3.5 and OCR 4, across its enterprise platforms.

Thee models will be accessible within Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio. This is expected to enable developers to build, customise, and deploy AI solutions in various operational settings, from traditional cloud environments to customer-controlled and fully disconnected systems.

Microsoft’s Sovereign Cloud approach will be extended through this partnership, combining the Mistral frontier models with its cloud infrastructure, compliance standards, and security features.

The partnership also includes a multibillion-dollar commitment to strengthen AI infrastructure in Europe.

Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said: “Europe should have access to the world’s most capable AI without compromising control over their data, operations or digital future.

“By bringing Mistral’s frontier European models into our sovereign cloud portfolio and enabling them across public cloud, cloud-connected and fully disconnected environments, we are honouring the European Digital Commitments we made and giving customers a trusted foundation for AI they can operate on their own terms.”

Mistral will contribute its GPU capacity, featuring thousands of Nvidia Vera Rubin units, to increase AI computing resources for European customers. Microsoft expects this to meet rising demand for cloud and AI services on the continent and support priorities outlined in its European Digital Commitments which were announced in 2025.

Mistral co-founder and CEO Arthur Mensch said: “Our mission has always been to put frontier AI in the hands of every organisation while keeping them in control of their technology.

“With Microsoft as our partner, our models reach enterprises and public institutions at global scale — delivered through a platform trusted for the most demanding, regulated workloads and available everywhere our customers operate.”

The companies plan to pursue joint go-to-market efforts and support customer adoption through initiatives like funded proofs of concept, Azure credits, and dedicated workshops.

Earlier this month, Mistral AI launched Robostral Navigate, its initial model for robotics navigation. Robostral Navigate is built to direct robots through complex and changing environments, relying on a single RGB camera and basic language instructions.