Microsoft’s IT hiring activity declines 33.1% in August 2022

US-based company Microsoft’s IT hiring declined 33.1% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 25.46% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 28.22% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 6.06% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Microsoft IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Microsoft, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 72.42% in August 2022, and a 4.21% rise over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 13.37% in August 2022, and registered growth of 37.14%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10.17% in August 2022, a 33.03% drop from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Microsoft

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 44.15% share, which marked a 15.69% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 33.43%, registering a 6.67% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 15.6% share and a 27.27% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.04% and a month-on-month decline of 25.64%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.79%, registering a 5.26% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 38.86% share in August 2022, a 15.77% growth over July 2022. India featured next with a 14.35% share, up 7.29% over the previous month. China recorded a 5.85% share, a decline of 12.5% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Microsoft IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.36%, up by 9.69% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.36% share, a decline of 12.45% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.45% share, down 3.85% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.84%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.