Microsoft’s IT hiring activity rises 1.0% in March 2022

US-based company Microsoft’s IT hiring rose 1.0% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.7% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 40.45% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 0.04% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Microsoft IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Microsoft, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 85.58% in March 2022, and an 11.29% drop over February 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 7.83% in March 2022, and registered growth of 7.81%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.11% in March 2022, a 32.84% drop from February 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Microsoft

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 57.83% share, which marked a 12.61% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 28.09%, registering a 5.89% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.5% share and a 15.14% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.1% and a month-on-month decline of 21.28%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.48%, registering a 21.21% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 52.16% share in March 2022, a 12.39% decline over February 2022. China featured next with a 12.2% share, up 1.42% over the previous month. India recorded an 11.18% share, a decline of 12.44% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Microsoft IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.48%, down by 15.42% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.13% share, a decline of 2.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.94% share, down 11.63% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.45%, recording a month-on-month increase of 60%.