Middle East & Africa’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 2.7% in October 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 2.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 4.93% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 23.76% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 0.25% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 51.24% in October 2022, a 0.32% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 22.73% in October 2022, marking a 7.38% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 15.98% in October 2022, a 29.33% rise from September 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.6% in October 2022, a 45.16% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 45.35% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Orange posted 74 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a decline of 15.91% over the previous month, followed by One Software Technologies with 70 jobs and a flat growth. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 46 IT jobs and Wipro with 34 jobs, recorded a 14.81% drop and a 142.86% rise, respectively, while ironSource recorded a 62.5% increase with 26 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 42.67% share in October 2022, a 23.33% increase over September 2022. Egypt featured next with a 9.56% share, down 42% over the previous month. Morocco recorded a 6.92% share, a growth of 2.44% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.39%, down by 5.62% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.92% share, registered a decline of 3.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.21% share, down 30.34% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.47%, recording a month-on-month growth of 150%.