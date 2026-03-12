Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe founded Mind Robotics and leads the company. Credit: khunkornStudio/Shutterstock.com.

AI-powered industrial robotics company Mind Robotics has raised $500m in a Series A funding round to support the large-scale deployment of AI-driven robotic systems in industrial environments.

Accel and Andreessen Horowitz are co-leading this round, which is scheduled to close later in the month.

Sameer Gandhi, a partner at Accel, will join Mind Robotics’ board of directors following the investment.

The latest funding follows a previous seed round of $115m led by Eclipse Capital in late 2025.

The company is developing an industrial robotics platform designed to handle tasks that require high levels of dexterity and reasoning, beyond what existing automation systems can achieve.

Mind Robotics aims to address limitations of current industrial robots, which are typically capable only of repetitive and dimensionally consistent operations, by introducing AI models, purpose-built hardware, and scalable deployment tools.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe founded Mind Robotics and leads the company.

Rivian acts as both a strategic partner and major shareholder, offering access to extensive production data for model training and providing a manufacturing setting for real-world testing and scaling.

Scaringe said: “As AI enters the physical world, we believe the largest, at-scale application for advanced robotics will be across the industrial sector. Advanced robotics are going to be critical for global competitiveness, as well as addressing the substantial industrial labour shortages that exist today.

“We’re building robots that will perform real tasks, in real plants, at real scale. I am grateful to have partners that believe in what we are building at Mind Robotics — looking forward to having Sameer join our board.”

Mind Robotics leverages Rivian’s engineering expertise and live factory environment to advance its development efforts.

Gandhi said: “We back leaders, and this team has a track record that speaks for itself. They helped build one of the most ambitious manufacturing operations in the EV industry. That kind of execution doesn’t happen by accident; it reflects the quality of the people behind it.

“RJ is a disciplined and visionary leader, and we believe AI industrial robotics enables one of the most exciting technological shifts of our time.”