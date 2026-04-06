Anton is available now as an open-source local runtime and through Minds Enterprise. Credit: Digineer Station/Shutterstock.com.

US-based MindsDB has launched Anton, an open-source autonomous business intelligence (BI) agent for conversational analytics, aimed at answering urgent business questions while operating within security, oversight and governance controls.

Anton turns plain-language requests into outputs such as tables, interactive charts and shareable dashboards in a single interaction.

Analysts set access controls, check outputs and manage rules so automated analysis remains aligned with company standards.

The launch targets delay in conventional BI workflows, where decision-makers can wait days or weeks for answers.

Those delays can leave questions unresolved and raise risk when decisions are taken without traceable evidence.

Designed with multi-layered memory and self-learning functions, Anton retains context, applies organisational conventions and improves through use.

Analysts train, tune and approve the agent’s behaviour so it reflects corporate policy and business logic.

Enterprise adoption of BI agents depends on trust, and Anton is built to fit security and governance requirements.

Built-in traceability, an isolated execution environment, a credentials vault for data connections, and governance tools through Minds Enterprise form part of that framework.

MindsDB CEO Jorge Torres said: “Speed without control is a false promise. Anton helps organisations move faster while preserving the trail of accountability.

“Our goal was to make a platform that analysts and security teams can rely on — one that learns, but only in ways teams approve; that accelerates decisions, but always with auditability, access guardrails and clear operational oversight.”

Anton is available now as an open-source local runtime and through Minds Enterprise, a managed platform with additional governance and deployment options.

Use of autonomous BI agents can shorten decision cycles across finance, sales, operations and marketing, while analysts retain responsibility for correctness, security and compliance.