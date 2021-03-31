Total mobile service revenue in Ecuador will expand at a 1.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, mainly supported by the increasing demand for mobile and fixed data services.

Mobile data service revenue will expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the 2020 and 2025 period, overtaking the fixed broadband segment as the largest revenue contributor in the market by 2021. Growth will be mainly driven by the increasing adoption of mobile data services, operator’s investments to expand 4G network infrastructure and government-led initiatives to increase connectivity in underserved areas.

In May 2019, the Ecuadorian government launched the Internet for All – Internet Para Todos – plan aimed at improving broadband access across the country, with the goal of reaching a broadband network coverage of 98% of the population by 2021. One of the plan’s objective is to achieve 3G universal coverage and supply 537 parishes (out of 1,024) with 4G coverage by 2021 as part of the government’s commitment towards expanding broadband connectivity.

With 15.6 million mobile subscriptions in 2020, Ecuador accounted for 2.2% share of the total subscriber base in the LA region. Over the forecast period, we expect mobile operators in Ecuador will add a combined 1.2 million subscriptions, bringing the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 16.8 million by 2025.