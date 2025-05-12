The lawsuit follows EU Court of Justice ruling recognising Google’s dominant position. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Italy’s Moltiply Group has initiated legal action against Google, seeking €2.97bn ($3.34bn) in damages for what it claims is an abuse of market dominance.

This lawsuit follows a European Union Court of Justice ruling recognising Google’s dominant position.

Moltiply, which operates the price comparison website Trovaprezzi.it, alleged that Google favoured its own service, Google Shopping, to the detriment of Moltiply’s subsidiary, 7Pixel, from 2010 to 2017.

The lawsuit was filed in a Milan court in Ital, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera report. Specific details of the case were not disclosed.

A spokesperson for Google was cited by Reuters as saying in a statement: “We disagree strongly with these exorbitant private damages claims which disregard this successful and growing industry.”

This legal action follows a 2017 decision by the European Commission, which imposed a fine on Google for favouring its own price comparison shopping service over smaller European competitors.

Google’s subsequent appeal against the €2.42bn fine was rejected in September 2024, solidifying the Commission’s stance on Google’s anticompetitive behaviour.

The Google spokesperson added: “The changes Google made in 2017 following the European Commission’s decision are working as intended and the number of comparison shopping sites in Europe using our shopping features has multiplied from just 7 to more than 1,550.”

In April 2025, Or Brook Class Representative Limited, a company wholly owned and controlled by Dr. Brook, filed a class action lawsuit in the UK against Google.

The lawsuit seeks potential damages exceeding £5bn ($6.62bn) citing claims that the US tech giant leveraged its dominant position to inflate prices.

It was filed at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal by competition law expert, Dr Or Brook.