Motorola Mobility has been granted a patent for a method that determines reference signal locations in scheduled transmissions based on Transmission Time Intervals (TTI) and parameters from a higher layer. The method uses a processor to calculate TTI locations and reference signal locations for improved wireless communication. GlobalData’s report on Motorola Mobility gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Determining reference signal locations in scheduled transmissions

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924130B2) discloses a method and apparatus for determining the location of Transmission Time Intervals (TTI) transmissions in a scheduled transmission, along with identifying reference signal locations based on the TTI transmissions' location. The reference signal locations are determined using parameters such as subframe index, time interval between TTIs, subband size, or Time Division Duplex (TDD) configuration. The method involves mapping reference signal locations to specific TTI instances within the scheduled transmission, with the number of predetermined instances being less than the total number of TTIs.



Furthermore, the patent details a method for scheduling a transmission to User Equipment (UE) via a single grant, where predetermined TTI instances contain reference signal locations for the scheduled transmission. Data is transmitted to the UE on the plurality of TTIs, with the reference signal locations determined based on various parameters. The apparatus described in the patent includes a processor that determines TTI locations and reference signal locations, with a focus on predetermined TTI instances and subband instances within the scheduled transmission. The patent also covers aspects related to precoding data, resource assignment messages, and acknowledgment messages corresponding to demodulated data for each TTI.

