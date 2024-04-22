Motus GI has patented a system for cleaning the colon using sensors to detect blockages in the evacuation channel. The system includes a bidirectional pressure source, add-on tube assembly, and controller for coordinating pressure to purge and evacuate fecal material efficiently. GlobalData’s report on Motus GI gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Motus GI, Drug delivery device authentication was a key innovation area identified from patents. Motus GI's grant share as of February 2024 was 54%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Colonoscope add-on system with bidirectional pressure for colon cleaning

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Motus GI Holdings Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11904085B2) discloses a colonoscope add-on system designed to enhance the functionality of colonoscopes. The system includes at least one bidirectional pressure source that can supply distally directed pressure or proximally directed pressure, an add-on tube assembly with independent flow control channels, and a controller to coordinate the operation of these channels. The system offers various operation modes, including purging, irrigating, and evacuating matter from the colon at different rates by manipulating the pressure direction in the channels.



Moreover, the system features multiple bidirectional pressure sources, pressure sensors to detect blockages, and a sensor at the distal tip to measure pressure within the colon. The controller can adjust the flow of material based on pressure readings to prevent overpressure in the colon. Additionally, the system's channels are designed to extend alongside a colonoscope insertion tube, with a distal head housing for coupling the channels to the tube. The method of operating the system involves introducing the add-on tube assembly into the colon alongside the colonoscope insertion tube, controlling the operation modes of the channels, imaging the colon, and sensing pressure to detect blockages and adjust pressure direction and magnitude accordingly.

