Concept: Minnesota’s technological company MultiTech Systems has rolled out long-range wireless sensors named MultiTech Reveal for IoT applications. The sensors leverage Low Power Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) wireless standards and are engineered for long-range, low cost, and extended battery life applications. The company claims that they are designed with an open architecture for flexible integration, and features an optional web-based console for provisioning, monitoring, and configuration of the sensors in the field.

Nature of Disruption: Reveal sensors include proximity sensors and ultrasonic level sensors for different applications. Reveal proximity sensors can detect contact between two wires, proximity detection with a magnet, and range with an ultrasonic signal. Reveal ultrasonic level sensors can provide high accuracy proximity detection and range in air. They are ideal for tank level monitoring and measurements, factory bin level detection, smart parking systems, snow level monitoring, waste management, and rangefinder distance measurement. The wireless sensors provide a full sensor to cloud solutions for IoT applications. The sensors include a built-in radio that can communicate directly with LoRaWAN wireless networks. It uses s a lithium non-rechargeable battery and is capable of more than 200,000 transmissions depending on the wireless standard and usage. Reveal sensors include other features including a fully integrated internal antenna, over the air (OTA) sensor configuration in the field, and automatic low battery reporting and supervisory messages.

Outlook: Businesses often face multiple challenges when trying to integrate data and devices on an IoT platform. IoT’s use of proprietary operating systems (OS) and device settings can make IoT products difficult to integrate with other technology and systems. MultiTech Systems claims that its Multitech Reveal sensors enable the OEMs, system integrators, and solution providers to have a simplified path to develop and deploy new connected solutions. The company claims that it also provides technical support to its customers to overcome the IoT integration challenges with off-the-shelf and custom products tailored to meet their unique business needs.