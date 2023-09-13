Congressman Kilmer said back in August 2023 that AI required Congress to “get smart fast”. Credit: Orhan Cam/shutterstock.com

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman are among industry professionals expected to attend today’s (13 September) Congressional forum on AI regulation.

The forums, announced last week, are expected to discuss potential AI guardrails to protect user privacy and prevent bias or “doomsday scenarios”.

The closed-door hearings have been described by The White House as one of the “hardest” topics ever undertaken by Congress.

There will be eight hearings on the topic of AI and how it affects national security, the economy and how to support innovation in the technology whilst creating controls.

Speaking on the Senate floor about the hearings yesterday (12 September), Senate Majority Leader Schumer remarked that AI is one of the most “complex and important subjects” of recent years.

“[AI] will affect just about every aspect of society in major ways, both positive and negative,” Schumer explained, “… we must make every good-faith effort to act.”

Schumer acknowledged the need for industry perspective to create useful AI policies, from researchers of AI to critics “inside the industry”.

Research analyst GlobalData acknowledged the importance of “international, consolidated” principles for AI in its recent thematic intelligence report into tech regulation.

So far, the EU AI Act is likely to be the first piece of legislation to become binding, predicted to do so either late 2023 or early 2024.

The act was overwhelmingly popular with 499 votes in favour of the legislature in European Parliament and 28 votes against.

However, tensions between different countries’ individual regulations could lead to further fragmentation of the digital space, according to GlobalData.

The New Democrat Coalition has previously announced the formation of a Congress AI working group that intends to pave the way for “sensible” and bipartisan regulation.

Speaking to CNBC in August, the working group’s chair Derek Kilmer warned that AI was a topic that required Congress to “get smart, and get smart fast”.

The Congressional forums will begin today at 10am US Eastern Time and are expected to last until 5pm.