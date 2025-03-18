MWC25 Barcelona attracted more than 109,000 industry professionals from 205 countries and featured more than 2,900 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners presenting their products and services.

Similar to its tradeshow brethren CES25 earlier this year, AI took centre stage at MWC25. We bring you some of the most interesting tidbits.

Agentic AI phones

Honor’s MWC announcement of a $10 billion investment in AI products and devices, coupled with its collaboration with Google and Qualcomm to develop an intelligent phone, signals a move in the mobile industry towards agentic AI.

This is the first step in Honor’s Alpha Plan, its new corporate strategy that aims to pivot Honor from a smartphone maker to an AI device ecosystem company. Honor’s decision to highlight its AI investments and collaborations in Barcelona showcases how greatly AI will penetrate consumer devices in the coming years.

Current AI models, as seen in initiatives by OpenAI and Perplexity, still struggle with contextual understanding, which is an essential foundation skill for autonomy. But despite significant limitations, even telcos are exploring similar advancements, indicating a market-wide embrace of generic AI capabilities.

Deutsche Telekom’s MWC25 announcement of an AI phone highlights the industry’s effort to bring advanced AI capabilities to more affordable devices, expanding the technology’s reach. Deutsche Telekom’s AI phone will launch in Germany in H2 2025, with plans for other European markets to follow.

The return of the slim phone

The mobile phone industry is witnessing a resurgence of ultra-slim devices, with several manufacturers unveiling products that push the boundaries of design and battery technology. This trend, while not primarily consumer-driven, is a strategic move by OEMs to differentiate their offerings in a highly competitive market. The unveiling of the Spark Slim by China’s Tecno Mobile at MWC25 positions the Chinese manufacturer at the forefront of the slim phone trend.

The device’s 5.75mm thickness and substantial 5200mAh battery capacity have overshadowed the 5.85mm thickness of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge and set a new benchmark for ultra-thin smartphones. Apple’s iPhone 17 Air, expected in fall 2025, is rumored to be 5.5mm thick, out-slimming both Samsung and Tecno Mobile.

AI-based sustainability comes to MWC

MWC25 took a small step towards sustainable technology, with companies like Infinix and Lenovo introducing solar charging solutions for mobile devices.

Infinix Mobile, owned by China’s Transsion Holdings, demonstrated its AI-based SolarEnergy-Reserving technology, called ‘Sunflower’ on prototype devices, including the Infinix Note 40 and a special version of the upcoming Infinix Note 50 with a solar charging case. This technology, still in the testing phase, indicates a move towards self-sustaining devices, potentially reducing reliance on traditional charging methods.

Lenovo’s ‘Yoga Solar PC’ is a concept laptop with a built-in solar panel on the lid. This innovation aims to revolutionise laptop charging by utilising sunlight, potentially offering significant power gains from brief sun exposure.

The concept represents a step forward in sustainable computing and has garnered attention with its award-winning design. The laptop won Laptop Mag’s ‘Laptop Laurel’ award for the best concept of MWC25.