Nerdio plans to expand operations and continue to make cloud management more accessible. Credit: Sutthiphong Chandaeng/Shutterstock.

Nerdio, an automated end-user computing (EUC) platform, has secured $500m in its Series C funding round led by General Atlantic.

The investment round, which also saw contributions from Lead Edge Capital and StepStone, brings Nerdio’s valuation to more than $1bn.

The platform, known for streamlining Microsoft cloud management, enables organisations to enhance digital workspace experiences and reduce the complexity of cloud infrastructure while eliminating the need for specialised technical skills.

As part of the deal, General Atlantic will secure two seats on Nerdio’s board, represented by Aaron Goldman and Asher Hecht.

Proceeds from the funding will be used to fuel several strategic initiatives, including accelerating product innovation for the EUC market and managed service providers.

Nerdio said it will fresh funding to refine management solutions for Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft 365, thereby simplifying IT operations and increasing efficiency.

Additionally, the company plans to expand its global footprint and bolster its engineering and customer success teams to support its expanding customer base.

General Atlantic Enterprise Technology head and managing director Aaron Goldman said: “Nerdio is enabling the transition of virtualisation to the cloud and is delivering immediate and measurable value to organizations struggling with cloud complexity.

“The team’s ability to combine technical innovation with ease of use has resulted in remarkable customer loyalty and growth.”

J.P. Morgan acted as Nerdio’s exclusive financial advisor.

Nerdio said its platform is utilised by over five million users from 15,000 customers spanning more than 50 countries, including enterprises such as Chevron and Kraft Heinz.

Nerdio co-founder and CEO Vadim Vladimirskiy said: “Most companies struggle with the technical complexities and costs of supporting this transformation. Nerdio’s platform turns what would be months of engineering work into automated processes that any IT team can manage.

“We are pleased to partner with General Atlantic on the next stage of our growth journey and believe this investment will accelerate our mission to make cloud management simple and cost-effective for every organisation, regardless of their technical resources.”

The company secured $8m in Series A funding in 2020, followed by $117m in Series B investment in 2022.