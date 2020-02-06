GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

In July 2018, the Netherlands updated its national broadband strategy with the connectivity national plan. Now, the Netherlands is on its way to achieving the goals of the Digital Agenda Europe. The Netherlands plans to cover the entire population with 100Mbps fixed broadband by 2023 and aims to provide a ‘vast majority’ of people with access to 1Gbps fixed broadband in the same timeframe. The Netherlands is close to delivering its targets. The fixed broadband coverage reached 100% of households in 2018, while the 100Mbps or higher broadband coverage reached 97% of households. In order to become a Gigabit society, the Netherlands is focusing on fibre deployment.

In 2019, KPN’s homes passed reached 120,000. The telco is planning to accelerate the rollout of fibre in order to reach a target of 1 million additional fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) homes passes by the end of 2021. KPN is also close to finishing its fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) rollout. In the meantime, T-Mobile Netherlands has partnered with Primevest Capital Partners, an investment company, to deliver a gigabit fibre-optic broadband to 100,000 households in 2020, focusing on locations with no fibre connections.

Differently to other countries in Western Europe, the Netherlands does not have a national fund for broadband development. Local and regional authorities are responsible for financing the projects in case of insufficient private investments. The national government, on the other hand, is facilitating infrastructure development through knowledge sharing and best practices, for example, through the Broadband Expertise Platform website.

In line with Netherland’s fixed broadband strategy and telcos’ network expansions, fixed broadband lines are expected to reach 8.6 million by 2024 with FTTH/B lines surpassing the 2.3 million mark by the end of the forecast period.

