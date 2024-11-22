Just when some analysts felt comfortable proclaiming DOCSIS 4.0 as cable’s final chapter, the mirage of DOCSIS 5.0 now seems to be taking shape.

This development comes after a phase marked by ambiguous comments on what lies beyond DOCSIS 4.0. These references often hinted at DOCSIS 5.0 (a.k.a., 25G DOCSIS, or 3 GHz DOCSIS) whenever the future of cable was in question, particularly in comparison to passive optical network (PON).

Things became more official recently at the SCTE TechExpo held in Atlanta, Georgia, US in September 2024 when Comcast and Charter Communications announced a partnership with Broadcom to develop a unified DOCSIS 5.0 standard. Comcast and Charter said that the planning is still in its early stages, but Broadcom declared that it intends to take it into production in 2025. The event also saw CommScope showcasing a 25G DOCSIS demo.

The idea of 25G DOCSIS isn’t new and has been on DOCSIS’ roadmap for some time. Back in 2016, in a more Huawei-friendly Western world, Huawei revealed a 25G DOCSIS prototype by extending the spectrum to 3 GHz. It’s not clear yet if the entire market is on board with the idea, especially amid the lack of consensus that surrounded DOCSIS’ two flavors, but the CEO of CableLabs has stated that the incremental step to 3 GHz makes sense.

Is DOCSIS 5.0 worth it?

Whether going through another cable upgrade cycle makes sense depends on several factors. There is already a vast cable infrastructure that can be upgraded to support 10G speeds (and beyond), so why rip it out if it can be upgraded to meet future demands?

On the other hand, fibre is future-proof and green, meaning that over time, the operational savings compared to cable might outweigh the capital expenditure of deploying fibre. The key question is: After how long? It’s a calculation and a decision for operators to make.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

One can also make the case that non-residential clients prefer fibre over cable for various reasons, but providers are aware of this and have adopted a ‘fibre-first’ strategy for new deployments.

Playing it safe

The hesitation among multiple system operators (MSOs) regarding a full-scale fibre approach likely stems from the belief that DOCSIS 3.1 (and 4.0) is more than enough to meet residential needs for the foreseeable future. The mentality seems to be: ‘There is nothing on the market or anything on the horizon that justifies the need for multi-giga speeds, so let’s just wait and see.’. A strategy that doesn’t appear to be that risky especially after CableLabs’ CEO said that the 3 GHz upgrades would require little change to current taps and amp designs.

In reality, the 10 Gbps downstream speed that DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0 are capable of delivering is likely to be sufficient for the next decade, if not more, making it too early to predict the success of DOCSIS 5.0.

However, the fact that modern hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) can support higher frequencies, along with the new proposed 5G and wireless overlays, suggests that, at least in the US, cable isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Conversely, these complexities might push some operators more towards fibre.