A spokesperson at Huawei assured customers on Friday that the delivery date for the Cyrus Huawei Smart Selection SF5 would not be delayed and that the custom-made electric vehicle (EV) would be delivered in batches in May. Huawei also said that the cars had been pre-ordered in large numbers and that production capacity would be accelerated to meet the demand, Wangyi news reports.

Earlier this month, Guangzhou Daily reported that the delivery time of the Cyrus had been delayed. Customers apparently found out through the consultation portal that the standard delivery time would take 5 to 6 weeks. However, the final delivery date would be subject to change, and some orders made in April might not be delivered until the end of June.

The company did not state whether the global chip shortage played any role in the initial reports of delays. Huawei is also facing semiconductor supply issues in production of its mobile phones, computers, and tablets.

The CEO of the Huawei Business Group, Richard Yu, unveiled the Cyrus Huawei Smart Selection SF5 at the company’s global flagship store in Shanghai on April 20th. An employee at the Shanghai flagship store said that “hundreds of people make appointments for test drives every day.”

During the release event, Yu said that “Huawei can not only provide leading ICT smart car solutions to help car companies build good cars, but also help car companies sell good cars through the high-end brand operation.”

Huawei saw a drop in its foreign sales in 2020, following an array of sanctions imposed by various governments, including the US and the UK. Sales in China still grew last year. However, competition from other Chinese smartphone makers is becoming increasingly intense.

In recent years, the Chinese telecom giant has started looking outside its traditional telecoms focus for new business opportunities. Besides its endeavours in the automotive industry, the company is also developing solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR).

According to GlobalData’s Intelligence Center, Huawei holds over 84,000 patents, besides more than 30,000 patent applications granted in China and more than 50,000 applications filed abroad.