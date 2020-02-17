Ellen is a senior reporter for Verdict. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Verdict’s regular roundup of innovative new startups for 2020 is back. Whether it’s disrupting the rental, construction or app development sector, here are the startups making waves in their respective industries.

Here are five new startups to keep an eye on over the coming year.

Industry: App development

Founded in: 2019

According to Ycode only 0.03% of the population can code, however the need for businesses to provide high-quality digital offerings is always growing.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

With the mission of making “building web apps accessible to everyone”, Ycode has developed a no code visual programming tool for building and hosting web apps. By automating some of the processes in app building, users can build web apps faster and more efficiently.

Users can build apps using a drag and drop function, wither based on a template or their own design, resulting in “responsive and mobile-ready PWA apps” apps.

Industry: Data privacy

Founded in: 2018

Since the introduction of GDPR regulations in 2018, a number of data privacy startups have emerged with the aim of helping organisations meet the new requirements.

Seahorse has developed tools enabling users to “carry out data management tasks themselves easily and without any technical knowledge” through data and data privacy plugins for WordPress.

Seahorse says that site administrators may be unaware of where quantities of user data are stored and whether data storage is secure and GDPR-compliant.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Industry: Sustainability

Founded in: 2019

The average carbon footprint per person in the EU was around 7.2 tonnes in 2017, but knowing how to reduce this is often complex. Californian startup Project Wren aims to make it easier to offset their carbon emissions.

Users calculate their carbon footprint via an app, and then choose from a number of offset projects, such as forest planting or regenerative agriculture techniques, via a subscription service. They can then track how the project is progressing.

80% of user subscription funds go directly to the project partner.

Industry: Construction

Founded in: 2008

The concrete industry is responsible for around 5-7% of global carbon emissions, with three trillion litres used in concrete production every year.

With this in mind, Solida has developed a greener alternative to concrete, which thanks to how it is made, reduces CO 2 emissions, requires less energy to produce and uses less water.

According to Solida, this has the potential to eliminate 1.5 gigatonnes of O 2 every year.

Industry: Proptech

Founded in: 2015

There are over 4 million Airbnbs worldwide, with a growing number of people renting out all or part of their home on a short-term basis. However, many may not have time for “sourcing, managing and dealing with a constant changeover of tenants”.

Formally known as Airsorted, Houst has tapped into this market, with an average of two million people staying at Air Bnbs per night, overseeing the cleaning, guest communications and listings, for a fee, when hosts are unable to do so themselves. It has managed 250,000 bookings across five continents since it launched in 2015, enabling users to make money from their empty properties without having to be on-hand to manage them.

Read more: Five new startups to watch in 2020