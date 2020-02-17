Verdict’s regular roundup of innovative new startups for 2020 is back. Whether it’s disrupting the rental, construction or app development sector, here are the startups making waves in their respective industries.
Here are five new startups to keep an eye on over the coming year.
Ycode
Industry: App development
Founded in: 2019
According to Ycode only 0.03% of the population can code, however the need for businesses to provide high-quality digital offerings is always growing.
With the mission of making “building web apps accessible to everyone”, Ycode has developed a no code visual programming tool for building and hosting web apps. By automating some of the processes in app building, users can build web apps faster and more efficiently.
Users can build apps using a drag and drop function, wither based on a template or their own design, resulting in “responsive and mobile-ready PWA apps” apps.
Seahorse
Industry: Data privacy
Founded in: 2018
Since the introduction of GDPR regulations in 2018, a number of data privacy startups have emerged with the aim of helping organisations meet the new requirements.
Seahorse has developed tools enabling users to “carry out data management tasks themselves easily and without any technical knowledge” through data and data privacy plugins for WordPress.
Seahorse says that site administrators may be unaware of where quantities of user data are stored and whether data storage is secure and GDPR-compliant.
Project Wren
Industry: Sustainability
Founded in: 2019
The average carbon footprint per person in the EU was around 7.2 tonnes in 2017, but knowing how to reduce this is often complex. Californian startup Project Wren aims to make it easier to offset their carbon emissions.
Users calculate their carbon footprint via an app, and then choose from a number of offset projects, such as forest planting or regenerative agriculture techniques, via a subscription service. They can then track how the project is progressing.
80% of user subscription funds go directly to the project partner.
Solida
Industry: Construction
Founded in: 2008
The concrete industry is responsible for around 5-7% of global carbon emissions, with three trillion litres used in concrete production every year.
With this in mind, Solida has developed a greener alternative to concrete, which thanks to how it is made, reduces CO2 emissions, requires less energy to produce and uses less water.
According to Solida, this has the potential to eliminate 1.5 gigatonnes of O2 every year.
Houst
Industry: Proptech
Founded in: 2015
There are over 4 million Airbnbs worldwide, with a growing number of people renting out all or part of their home on a short-term basis. However, many may not have time for “sourcing, managing and dealing with a constant changeover of tenants”.
Formally known as Airsorted, Houst has tapped into this market, with an average of two million people staying at Air Bnbs per night, overseeing the cleaning, guest communications and listings, for a fee, when hosts are unable to do so themselves. It has managed 250,000 bookings across five continents since it launched in 2015, enabling users to make money from their empty properties without having to be on-hand to manage them.
